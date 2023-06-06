Symbol of bossa nova and Brazilian music in the world, Astrud Gilberto has died forever at the age of 83

A very serious mourning has affected the world of Brazilian and international music. In fact, the Carioca singer died at the age of 83 Astrud Gilberto. Her voice is not always perfectly tuned but very warm and sensual, a symbol of bossa nova, have made her one of the reference points of green and gold music.

Born in Salvador de Bahia on March 29, 1940, Astrud Evangelina Weinertaka Astrud Gilberto, moved to Rio De Janeiro as a child and when she was a teenager she began to frequent the house of Nara LeaoBrazilian singer and guitarist considered the mother of bossa nova.

Leão’s influence set her on a musical path and on a career what it would become legendary.

Also linked to the world of music was the man who would later become her husband and from whom Astrud would take the surname, Joao Gilberto.

Astrud’s success came in the sixties, when she and her husband went to New York to record the album Getz/Gilbertin which she recorded the English parts of two songs from the album: The Girl from Ipanema (Garota de Ipanema) e Corcovado.

Farewell to Astrud Gilberto by her niece Sofia

To give the announcement of the singer’s death, he took care of it Grandchild Sofia, who best of all was able to draw Gilberto as a person and as an artist.

In the post published on Instagram, Sophia Gilberto Oliveira he wrote: