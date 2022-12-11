She went to the music festival with her friends, but after returning home she started to feel bad: Ally Behan was only 18 years old

Ally Behan he lost his life at the age of 18. Her story went around the world through social networks.

The girl had gone with her friends to the music festival, it should have been a wonderful experience, one that you never forget in life and that you keep forever in your heart. But instead, it turned into a tragedy that turned the life of the whole party upside down.

Ally Behan lost her life to a meningococcal meningitiscontracted right at that festival, lo Spilt Milk in Canberra.

It all started as a result of gastrointestinal disorderswhich the 18-year-old began accusing once she got home.

The parents, not knowing what to do, decided to take their daughter to the emergency room. Unfortunately, her condition worsened rapidly and in the end the doctors were forced to attach her to the machines, to provide her with oxygen. A few hours later, they had to surrender and had no choice but to declare his death.

Ally Behan’s family has given consent for organ donation

The family is upset and still fails to realize what really happened. He was unexpected, unpredictable, a life cut short at just 18 because of a music festival.

He loved helping people, that’s why we decided to donate his organs, they will save five other people, including a little girl.

An altruistic choice, the one made by the family and thanks to which they will come Save five more lives.

After the affair, the festival organizers have issued an appeal aimed at all those who attended the event. An appeal to ask people to pay attention to symptoms of meningococcal meningitis. So that they can rush to the hospital as soon as possible.

Meningococcal meningitis is ainflammation of the brain and/or spinal meninges sustained by a meningococcal infection. Between main symptomsthere are: high fever, headache and neck stiffness, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, hypersensitivity of the eye to light, altered mental status, irritability and weakness.