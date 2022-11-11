The decision of the septuagenarian woman, who is a climate activist, was harsh. The body is ruthless in front of 8,228 kilometers, the distance from Katrinholm in Sweden, where she resides, to Sharm El-Sheikh, which hosts the summit.

In the city hosting the summit, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi met Dorothy during his bicycle tour, and praised her for what she had done, after a great journey that covered thousands of kilometers.

Dorothy tells “Sky News Arabia” the scenes of her arduous journey, saying: “It was not easy at all, cycling is very difficult, and walking all those kilometers was tough, but I had the desire to achieve something unique and unprecedented.”

the start

“Since I was young, I have interests about climate change and the major climate challenges affecting our world, and since the end of COP26 in Glasgow, my decision was to participate in COP27 in Egypt, as I felt that the first conference did not achieve what was required of it,” she says.

Grandma Dorothy faced fears at the beginning of the trip, but she insisted on achieving what she sought, explaining: “The distance is great and the roads are difficult, and a large number of countries I passed through I did not know the nature of their people, some of them praised what I sought, and some of them had a negative attitude, but My diary was my best travel companion.

But on some days, fatigue prevailed, and the lady could not write her memoirs in them, but she says: “These days are the worst for me when I realize that because of my fatigue and the exhaustion of the journey, I could not write my feelings. A word I would like to record about my day.”

Dorothy’s arduous journey

• I started preparing in January by plotting the itinerary and thinking about what you would need, taking the class for a long time, and also looking for sponsors.

• Her bike was broken, and she only found help through “Facebook”, where she announced her desire for support, so that was done for her.

• You did not talk to Sisi much, but he “thanked me for being here and completing my arduous journey.”

• According to her, “the issue of climate change has become the most dangerous issue globally. We must forget to rest and take time to do a lot for it.”

• Dorothy believes that “the future of our children is linked to what is being planned in the various summits, we must use time instead of paying the price for losses and damages.”

Fear of Syria

Before traveling, the Swedish activist collected details of all the countries she would pass through on her long journey, and the country she feared most was Syria.

But when she passed there, she did not find signs of destruction or bombing as she expected, as “all my fears were misplaced. Throughout my stay in Syria, I felt safe, so I wanted to continue with them for more than an extra day, but the flight schedule and time prevented that.”

And Dorothy continued, in her interview with “Sky News Arabia”: “When I was in Jordan, for example, it was necessary for me to have an assistant on the way from the locals, because the roads contain very dangerous and steep hills.”