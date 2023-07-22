Oristano, the pain of the father of the 10-year-old girl who drowned in the sea: the three sisters were overwhelmed by a tidal wave

These are days of great agony and sadness that unfortunately the family members of the family are experiencing 10 year old girl, who died at sea on the afternoon of Thursday 20 July. Her little girl with her sisters had gone out to distract herself a bit, given the mourning suffered.

Due to a serious illness, just two months ago, the three sisters had lost their mom. The woman didn’t make it to survive and it was already a difficult time for them.

The incident took place in the city of Tresnuraghes, in the province of Oristano, in Sardinia. The 10-year-old girl died on the afternoon of July 20thin the seaside area of ​​Porto Alabe.

The little girl was not alone, it was two o’clock with her older sisters aged 12 and 17. A family friend was also with them and held them under control.

Despite the wind and the rough sea, the three girls decided to play on the bathroom dries. Everything was proceeding normally and until then it seemed to be a day like any other for them.

But when suddenly, a rogue wave he overwhelmed them and dragged them into the water. The youngest Amira, that was her name He did not make it to re-emerge and the adult who was with them promptly called for help.

A lifeguard and also a tourist they immediately jumped into the sea to try to help them. However, a few minutes later they found the little girl’s body now lifeless.

The family in these hours is taking charge of another heartbreaking mourning. After their mother passed away, they also lost their youngest daughter. The same father of Moroccan origin, shocked by this loss said in a short interview:

