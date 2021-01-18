A woman left her home early in the morning and met a strange written message in the snow that covered his garbage container. And when she found out what it was about, she was horrified.

Jade, who is believed to live in the United States, decided take out the trash like every day and found two letters clearly drawn in the snow. The message read: “1F”.

Between astonished and confused, she filmed a video of the container and shared it on social networks. There he just looked for help to know what it was about, but the responses she received filled her with fear, spread 20 minutes.

He consulted on the networks what “1F” meant. The answers frightened him. Capture TikTok

“What does this mean?” He asked in the clip with the clear images. His post went viral, with more than 5 million views and got almost a million “likes”.

She concentrated on reading the responses carefully, with the vast majority urging her to be careful and stay safe. Danger stalked her.

A user clarified the message: “It means ‘Alone woman’. They are telling people that he’s supposed to rob you, that you live alone “. Another alerted:” It means that you are being watched! Be careful. “A third party practically forced her to call the police immediately.

He went out to throw out the trash and discovered a strange message in the snow. Capture TikTok

In another video, the woman says that she called the police, but they couldn’t do much. He did confirm that they told him to be careful and suggested that he stay with a friend or relative for a while.

The woman, full of fear, anticipate a possible dramatic situation and stay a few days at her mother’s house. Of course, a momentary solution to a disturbing warning.