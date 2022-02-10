The rescue of the stray dog ​​Apricot: she went into labor but was about to lose her life due to a stillborn puppy

The story of the little dog Apricot it is really moving and shows us how important the figure of volunteers is and everything they do every day, in every part of the world, to save our four-legged friends.

Credit: Animal Aid Unlimited, India – YouTube

The life of a stray dog ​​isn’t easy. Every day he struggles to find food and an allotment for the night and to protect himself from the elements. For a long time, Apricot led this life. She stayed pregnant and, when it was time to give birth, it happened to her something terrible.

The puppy she was carrying is born without life and remained stuck in the birth canal. The dog could not move and was in great pain.

Fortunately, a local resident became aware of his situation and has sounded the alarm to the volunteers of Animal Aid, an animal rescue organization that helps stray dogs in need.

The rescue of Apricot

One of the rescuers rushed to the scene and, after evaluating the situation, immediately realized that he had to bring that dog to a hospital as soon as possible. veterinarian.

Credit: Animal Aid Unlimited, India – YouTube

Once she reached the clinic, the medical team sedated her and subjected her to a Caesarean section. She had other puppies inside her.

Thanks to the intervention of her rescuers, Apricot gave birth six puppies without any complications. When she woke up from the operation she was able to breastfeed his offspring.

Unfortunately, after a few hours, three of the six puppies did sick seriously and in the end they didn’t make it.

Credit: Animal Aid Unlimited, India – YouTube

Despite the pain of loss, this loving mom has continued to care of her three surviving puppies.

As soon as the clinic discharged the family, the volunteer took mom and puppies to the refuge and today, together with his colleagues, he takes care of all of them.

When the time comes, the boys will also take care of finding one family. Apricot was saved in time and this only thanks to a person who was not indifferent to the pain of a stray and to theimmense work of volunteers.