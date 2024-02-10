One of the The hardest situations that migrant families have to face is the distance from their loved ones.hence they are so widespread videos like this one from TikTok that recently went viral. There, it shows a woman who, upon receiving her granddaughters from the United States for the first time, experiences an emotional moment.

According to data from the Pew Research think tank, the US Hispanic population reached 62,100,000 in 2020, representing 19 percent of all Americans and the second largest demographic group in the country. This gives a clear idea of ​​the number of people who migrate to the North American country, leaving friends and family behind to go in search of their work and personal dreams.

The viral video of a woman who reunites with her family in the United States



This publication was made by user Alma Lima Clave, who Through her TikTok account @alma.limaclavel, she documented for her thousands of followers the moment when her daughters went to look for their grandmother from the United States. to hug her and spend an emotional moment with her.

In the video that has more than 400,000 likes, you can see how a couple of young people arrive at a house where their grandmother is, who receives them with emotion; However, to the woman's surprise, he also his daughter appeared, whom he had not seen in twenty years.

Despite this initial shock, the surprises did not stop. After hugging her parents, she also received a nice gift, welcoming her home with a mariachi. It was like this family members gathered after two decadesto celebrate, dance, sing and enjoy the birthday cakes they had pending.

The video gained a lot of circulation on the platform and the interactions did not take long to arrive. Beyond the likes and the times it was shared, it also unleashed many comments from people who also They migrated from their native country to the United States. Among the different messages, emotion and nostalgia were present when seeing the family reunion.