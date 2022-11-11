An Australian law student was caught trying to get through airport security with her dead boyfriend’s ashes hidden in a wearable sex toy. She revealed it to the same protagonist of the story, in a video that went viral by TikTok. Sarah Button, 23, was about to board a flight to the United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi, while she was wearing a butt plug containing her late lover’s ashes when security officials sounded the alarm. “They took my friend and me aside without much explanation,” she said, adding that she was forced to call her father to get help from the Australian embassy.

Button, whose footage of Tiktok had gotten 4.9 million views as of Thursday, said her late boyfriend gave her the sex toy as a gift before he died. “The intention was initially a joke because she had spent so much time there and it was her favorite place of hers,” she said. “Honestly it’s the funniest thing she’s ever done, I’ll spend my whole life laughing at it, which really beats crying.” The woman added: “I also like being able to take him with me to places we’ve always dreamed of going to.”

But airport security officials thought the device might be a weapon. “I explained to them what it was – added the young woman – but the male officials did not like the vulgarity I was using to explain. An hour later a big official arrived and made us sign a very long foreign document and said that if we left the airport we would end up in jail ”. Eventually, she and her friend were allowed to leave, but it’s unclear if she was allowed to take the sex toy with her.