Rosa Gigante’s family lawyer explains that he has learned of the involvement of another person in the lady’s crime

All the necessary investigations are underway for this heartbreaking episode, which unfortunately led to the death of Giant Rose, the mother of the butcher Donato De Caprio, very famous on social media for his videos. The only accused is a neighbor, called Stefania Russolillo.

The latter has been in custody since the morning of Wednesday 19th April, the day after which the events took place. However, the lawyer for the victim’s family Hillary Sedubelieves he got help from another person.

At the moment the identity has not yet been disclosed, but it will only be further investigations to shed some light on this episode. The lawyer in an interview with Fanpage.ithe has declared:

A person who was yesterday in via Sant’Aniello, in the building, told us that he had seen Russolillo together with another person. This is not an eyewitness, but according to her story, the woman was not alone in those moments.

This is an aspect that we are still investigating and that I will discuss with the prosecutor. The children have no evidence of previous disagreements between the two women. According to some witnesses, the Giant would have complained of some thefts and even the neighbors would have noticed shortages in their homes.

The crime of Rosa Gigante and how the events unfolded

The facts took place in the day of Tuesday 18th Aprilin the neighborhood Plains, located in the western suburbs of Naples. From what emerged, the 73-year-old lady was locked up at home and did not usually open to everyone.

Being almost blind, she was shy and tried to be with others as little as possible. Probably when she saw her neighbor ringing at the door, she opened it, seeing that He knew.

The alarm went off around 13through Husband by Stefania Russolillo. However, when officers entered the house, they made the heartbreaking discovery. The lady was on the ground now lifeless. On her body there were also some burnscompatible precisely with an attempt at concealment.

Son Donato DeCaprio just recently, he opened a new delicatessen with Steven Bassari. Yesterday, they decided to close for mourning and now the son is just waiting to know the truth about his mother’s crime.