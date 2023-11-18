“She was scared and worried!” The new revelation from Giulia Cecchettin’s sister on some episodes experienced by the 22 year old

These are hours of anxiety and desperation that the family members of are currently experiencing Giulia Cecchettin, given that she appears to have been missing since the evening of November 10th. With her there should be her ex-boyfriend Filippo Turetta, who is under investigation for her attempted crime.

His father, sister, brother, grandmother and all his relatives are doing a lot appeals. Elena Cecchettin herself, older sister, interviewed by the program Italian stories, talked about what the girl was experiencing. She stated:

They were supposed to meet with the group at the University of Padua. Giulia would have arrived early due to bus timetables. Filippo had asked her to accompany her, but she had preferred to go alone and that they would meet up with all her other friends. Then she arrived in Padua alone, but as soon as she got off the vehicle she found Filippo waiting for her at the stop: of his own free will he decided to introduce himself without respecting Giulia’s wishes.

After certain episodes, he wrote that he was afraid of the words and gestures he had used, and then downplayed it. She had revealed that she was worried, she had never said it directly to me.

The latest updates on the disappearance of Giulia Cecchettin and Filippo Turetta

Giulia and Filippo got together about 3 years ago. In August of this year she had decided to to interrupt that relationship, but he never accepted the end of the story and in fact they remained friends.

On the evening of November 10th they went out together. She had to choose her dress for his degree. No one is sure what happened, but after dinner, a witness said he saw a couple argue in front of the car park of the house.

He called the officers, but when they arrived they were no longer down. The police have a video in which Philip is seen hit Giulia from behind and forcefully force her back into the car, when she was already there lifeless.

From that moment on, all traces of the two have been lost. There have been several sightings of the car, but to date there is no news of them. The relatives only hope to be able to embrace again alive and to have them back at home.