A report published in the National Library of Medicine Reveals that a 27-year-old woman, who had arrived at the hospital with cough, fever, and persistent thick mucus for six months and to the one who had been prescribed antibiotics and antituberculous treatment that had no effect, they finally found the cause of the problem after a chest x-ray.

According to the medical report, the sputum of a woman, a school teacher, was tested for tuberculosis but was negative. However, when they scanned his chest through an X-ray, they found a lesion in the upper right lobe of his lungs.

Upon further investigation, it appeared to be “an inverted pouch-shaped structure seated in the bronchus.” The specialists extracted the mysterious “bag”. And even though most of it was destroyed by the process, it could be identified that it was a condom, according to the site Iflscience.

The medical team noticed “an inverted pouch-shaped structure sitting in the bronchus.” / Illustration Shutterstock

Naturally, the lungs do not appear among the places where you would expect to find a condom. Doctors asked a few more follow-up questions to get to the bottom of what had happened to produce the report.

“In retrospect, both husband and wife they agreed to have undergone fellatio“the team wrote in their report. “They could remember that the condom had come loose during the act, and at that time, the lady had also experienced an episode of sneezing or coughing.” After that verification, the team detailed in its report the reasons why the diagnosis was delayed:

1) They believe that the condom itself is unlikely to directly cause lung injury “because of its soft, elastic, and rubbery consistency,” but the obstruction could have led to the accumulation of secretions, as well as infections. However, the way the condom jiggled inside his lung during breathing and coughing likely cleared some secretions, causing delay in symptoms that medical personnel could see.

2) The team writes that the couple may have been hesitant to reveal what had happened out of embarrassment, or did not link inhaling a condom with the subsequent development of coughing.

3) Given the age of the patient, the team did not consider inhalation of a foreign body as a possible explanation from the beginning.

The National Library of Medicine (NLM, for its acronym in English), where the study was presented, is the world’s largest library of medicine. It is a source for medical information and research services in biomedicine and healthcare.

Doctors said they hoped the woman would recover, although small pieces of latex remained in her lung after it ruptured, so she will likely need to undergo additional bronchoscopy. The team believes the case may be the only one of its kind in the medical literature. Iflscience.