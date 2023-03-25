A tragedy that happened in Lecce, a girl died in her car engulfed in flames: Sara Barba was only 32 years old

Sarah Bearda 32-year-old girl, lost her life in a car accident on the west ring road of Lecce, near the Vito Fazzi hospital.

The 32-year-old was driving hers Lancia Y when, for reasons still to be reconstructed by the forces of order, it is crashed into a Fiat Punto. The collision was dramatic, both cars have caught fire and, unfortunately, for Sara Barba there was nothing to be done.

The girl, residing in Arnesano, is got stuck in its cockpit engulfed in flames and it is charred dead.

A few moments, which put an end to Sara Barba’s life forever. The 118 health workers, the forces of order and the men of the Fire Brigade arrived on the spot in a timely manner. The latter immediately mobilized to extract her 32-year-old from her Lancia Y. The paramedics were unable to do anything to help her. She was now too late.

The driver of the Fiat Punto, on the other hand, miraculously managed to break the window and to escape from the flames. He was injured, but his conditions are not serious. He has been transported to the hospital.

Agents are trying to rebuild the dynamics of the road accident. According to one first hypothesisSara Barba may have lost control of his vehicle after a curve, colliding against a tree and then ending up on a ramp that enters the ring road. And the driver of the Fiat Punto may not have been able to avoid it.

Other motorists would have raised the alarm, who would also have tried to put out the flames, in an attempt to save the 32-year-old, with a Fire extinguisher.

The news is rapidly spread among the community. Everyone is shocked at how the life of a 32-year-old girl suddenly fell apart. Sara was powerless against the flames that enveloped her Lancia Y.