The rescue of little Olive, the puppy found tied to a chain in terrible conditions

Seeing the stories of some dogs is truly heartbreaking. Precisely for this reason today we have decided to talk to you about the story of the little girl Olivesa 2-year-old dog who has never had anything in her life.

He only suffered mischief from what must have been his human friends.

Unfortunately, it is really terrible to know that there are people like this in the world evil with our four-legged friends.

They really just ask love.

The story of this puppy began some time ago. The boys of Sidewalk Specialsin the headquarters located in Africathey had gone out to do their usual commissions. It was a day like any other.

At a certain point, however, when they found themselves passing in front a housethey noticed something you moved.

When they got closer, they discovered the sad situation of little Olive.

The puppy was linked to one very short chain, which prevented her from moving as she wanted. The only thing she had was a blue containerwho could use it as shelter from rain or sun.

However, in front of him he did not have nothing more. Was thin, weak and sad. Her bones were visible to the naked eye and given the pain she was experiencing, her gaze was worn out.

Seeing her broke everyone’s hearts.

The rescue of little Olive and her new life

Given the situation, the boys chose to stop to be able to take it away. But what should have been her human friend, he didn’t want to let her go and he still wanted to keep her with him.

They managed to convince him when they threatened to call the police. Olive was eventually brought in refuge and everyone has been looking after her for weeks. Here is the video of her story below:

Luckily she returned to feel good in a very short time. She gained weight and the medicines helped her.

Now he has learned to to trust of human beings again, but the best thing is to see it happy for the first time in his life. Her happy ending will come for her too.