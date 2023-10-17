A brutal accident on the Caribbean island of Aruba left a Colombian woman dead. The young woman was riding a motorcycle with a man when they were hit by a Kia Picanto vehicle.

Based on the authorities’ report, in the early morning of October 11, the fateful event was recorded at the intersection of LG Boulevard Smith and Boulevard Adrian Lacle.

The young people were thrown and ended up on the ground with serious injuries at a distance of 30 meters from the accident.As explained by Lito Lacle, spokesperson for the Police Corps: “Urgently, the two people were transferred to a care center.”

The motorcycle was completely destroyed, while the car had serious damage to its front.

Colombian was left in a coma by accident in Aruba

The young people were identified as Luisa Torres, 21, and Lyendrick Kelly, 24, who since then were under medical observation due to serious injuries. It is being investigated whether the girl was wearing a helmet, since at the scene it was only found that Kelly had protection.

“Please, I ask you for a prayer chain for them because of the serious accident. God, put your hand on Andy and Luisa. Heal them so they can return to us,” cried Sheyenne Yarzagaray, one of her friends, on social networks.

The Colombian was in a coma and, despite medical efforts, he showed no signs of improvement. He died in the last few hours, as confirmed by the Aruba Police: “he becomes the eighth victim of traffic accidents so far in 2023.”

Driver had been released

On the same day of the accident, The authorities captured the driver of the Kia Picanto on suspicion that he was driving under the influence of alcohol. The Police spokesperson had indicated that, in addition to the tests that would be carried out, the analysis of the security cameras would serve to clarify the incident.

However, he was released hours later when it was found that “he had drunk, but not enough,” according to the local newspaper. 24ora.com.

This is how the vehicles were left after the accident in Aruba. Photo: Facebook: Bon Dia Aruba

As soon as it was known that the young Colombian woman died, the man was captured by the Aruba Police again to answer for the crime of involuntary manslaughter, the aforementioned media reported.

Lyendrick Kelly, who was with the young woman, remains in serious condition.so he was transferred to Colombia to receive specialized treatment.

Relatives hope that island authorities will act so that the driver is brought before a judge.

