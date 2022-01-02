The story of a litter of kittens abandoned on the street after birth and the friendship between Dilly and the volunteer who saved her

The protagonist of the beautiful story that we want to tell you today is a kitten named Dilly. She was rescued by a wonderful woman who has been a volunteer at Arlington’s Animal Welfare League shelter for many years.

Penny Richards, this is his name, he responded to a report about a litter of kittens abandoned on the street and in rather serious conditions.

When the woman went to the place indicated, she realized that those kittens only had a couple of days and they still had the umbilical cord attached. They were too small and would never have survived on their own. For this reason, Penny has decided to set up a nest made by herself, with thermal blankets and lots of toys and started taking care of them, feeding them all day.

Over time, the kittens began to grow and gain strength. Dilly was there smaller of her siblings, she ate little and was the one with the least hope of surviving. Penny worked very hard with her and was the very last kitten to open her eyes. When he did, however, he caught the eye of his savior and didn’t never forgot his eyes.

From that moment on, she just wanted to hang out knees of his human mom, refusing to walk away from her.

He would climb onto my knees to cuddle me while he purred. He also looked at me with his big eyes, as if he wanted to say thank you.

When all the kittens became ready to be adopted, the volunteer took care of finding a family for each of them. Sweet Dilly also found it loving family that he deserved so much. Today she has a sister named Ronan, who has taken her under her protective wing. The two cats run around the house and never separate.