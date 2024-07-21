Today is a very sad day for Julia Stable, one of the most beloved dancers in the Amici universe. The girl had to say goodbye to her historic dance teacher, a woman who was like a second mother to her.

Giulia

Here are his words.

Giulia Stabile’s Pain: Farewell to Her Dance Teacher

Julia Stable she is a dancer who over the years has gained much appreciation from the public. The girl has found the popularity thanks to the program Friends of Maria De Filippi. The dancer literally triumphed during her edition and from that moment on her job career has taken off.

Giulia

The Stabile continued to dance and work for Mediaseteven going so far as to lead You Yes That’s Worth It despite her young age. She has also been part of the dance group of the professionals of the broadcast that saw it born.

Unfortunately, life is not only full of happy moments, but also of moments that destroy this smile. The young dancer she had to say goodbye to a person she cared a lot about, her dance teacher Flaminia Buccellato.

The woman was the director of theBallet Academy Rome where Giulia Stabile studied for most of her life. The academy’s social media announced the passing of the teacher, releasing this statement a few hours ago.

The sweet message of the dancer

Among the people who felt the greatest blow in relation to this loss were Julia StableThe girl has always declared that she had a special bond with all her dance teachers, especially with Flaminia.

Giulia Stabile and teacher Flaminia