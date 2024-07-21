Giulia Stabile and the message dedicated to her dance teacher.
Today is a very sad day for Julia Stable, one of the most beloved dancers in the Amici universe. The girl had to say goodbye to her historic dance teacher, a woman who was like a second mother to her.
Here are his words.
Giulia Stabile’s Pain: Farewell to Her Dance Teacher
Julia Stable she is a dancer who over the years has gained much appreciation from the public. The girl has found the popularity thanks to the program Friends of Maria De Filippi. The dancer literally triumphed during her edition and from that moment on her job career has taken off.
The Stabile continued to dance and work for Mediaseteven going so far as to lead You Yes That’s Worth It despite her young age. She has also been part of the dance group of the professionals of the broadcast that saw it born.
Unfortunately, life is not only full of happy moments, but also of moments that destroy this smile. The young dancer she had to say goodbye to a person she cared a lot about, her dance teacher Flaminia Buccellato.
The woman was the director of theBallet Academy Rome where Giulia Stabile studied for most of her life. The academy’s social media announced the passing of the teacher, releasing this statement a few hours ago.
The sweet message of the dancer
Among the people who felt the greatest blow in relation to this loss were Julia StableThe girl has always declared that she had a special bond with all her dance teachers, especially with Flaminia.
This is precisely why it is really very sad, because this woman was like a second mother. Giulia has therefore decided to dedicate a long post to her message in which it is really very easy to intuit the deep affection that bound these two lovers of dance. Here are his words.
Flaminia was, is and will be one of the most important people in my life, I will always be grateful to her. She saw me for the first time three and a half years ago and believed in me even then. She knew that the important thing was to do something with a smile. I remember that even if I wasn’t very good she took me as an example, saying that it was beautiful to see a little girl on stage smiling and happy to dance. My director, my second mother, was the first person to believe in me, the one who made me the dancer and person I am today. Today, if I look back, I see how far I have come thanks to everything she gave me and always believed in me from the very beginning. I want her to be remembered forever for everything she did for me and for all the kids who passed through that school we called home.
