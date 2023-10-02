The family of a Colombian woman mourns her tragic death inside a nightclub in Murcia, Spain. The young woman, in the middle of a fire, managed to send an audio to her mother with a sad farewell: “Mommy, I love her, we are going to die“.

The emergency occurred in a popular area of ​​the Spanish city Murcia, during the early hours of Sunday, October 1. According to the authorities, 13 people were burned to death—including Colombians, Nicaraguans and Ecuadorians—and 24 were injured.

The fire spread through a series of adjacent nightclubs, where Fonda Milagros was located, owned by some Colombians.

‘You can clearly see that they were the last seconds I had of life’: father of Colombian woman on audio

Colombian Leidy Paola Correa, 27, lived in the Spanish city of Caravaca de la Cruz. Together with her boyfriend, Kevin Alejandro Gómez, and other friends, they decided to go to Murcia, an hour away by car.

They arrived at Fonda Milagros and, after hours of chatting, they were trapped by the raging fire. She contacted her parents and left them the devastating audio, amidst screams.

“At 6:06 am, his mother received the WhatsApp message, in which he told her that and said goodbye. It is clear that they were the last seconds he had of life,” commented Jairo, his father, for the local channel Antenna 3.

The young woman’s parents immediately looked for what was happening and learned that the establishments were on fire.

Leidy’s father questioned the security measures at the site: “That shouldn’t happen. A leisure center is supposed to be where people go to feel safe and not to seek death. People should ensure safety, no matter what the club is.”

Murcia nightclub, Spain. Photo: EFE/ Marcial Guillén

The Colombian demands that the authorities investigate the emergency in depth and find those responsible. Now, he is waiting for the remains of the young people to be identified.

“We know and have accepted that our daughter and her partner have died. We are assuming it,” he said, visibly affected.

The fire is the deadliest in Spain that has been recorded in a leisure venue after the 1990 tragedy in a nightclub in Zaragoza, where 43 people died.

Colombian nightclub owner was unaware of closure order

They are investigating why the fire occurred; One of the hypotheses is that a short circuit would have been the trigger.

Authorities reported that The Fonda Milagros and Teatre nightclubs did not have a municipal license and were subject to a closure order from January 2022. that was never fulfilled.

View of the damaged ceiling after a fire in a nightclub in Murcia.

Despite having different names, as those responsible for urban planning explained, administratively both clubs were a single venue, Teatro SL

When they wanted to divide into two, the council required the businessmen to obtain a new license different from the one they had presented in 2008. Despite this, and although the city council ordered the closure in January 2022 and sent an inspection months later, according to reports its representatives, the Fonda Milagros remained open to the public.

“Neither the owner of the premises nor the authorities ever told us anything. What’s more: it is assumed that the closure order was in January or February of last year, and in July the City Council asked us to make some reforms, so it makes no sense for them to say that it had been ordered to be suspended,” responded Juan Esteban Ramírez, owner of Fonda Milagros, in dialogue with EL TIEMPO.

The Colombian expressed his condolences to the families and hopes that everything becomes clearer. Read everything he said by clicking here.

