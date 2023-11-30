Colombian Alejandra Cabrejo Molina, 35, was murdered in an apartment in Tampa, Florida (USA). Upon hearing her screams, one of her daughters tried to seek help, but she was also attacked. The person accused of the murders is a foreigner who has already been captured.

Cabrejo had arrived in the United States in 2022 with his two daughters. She met Jean Pierre Ojeda Salazar, a Peruvian, when they both worked at a stadium in Tampa, with whom she began a romantic relationship.

Alejandra Cabrejo, 35-year-old Colombian. Photo: Private file.

Although the couple had separated, Ojeda Salazar continued looking for the Colombian. On November 25, 2023, he went to his apartment in the 14000 block of Riveredge Drive.

At the home, Cabrejo was with his 14-year-old daughter and a friend. Ojeda Salazar stayed that night in one of the rooms. Based on the Tampa Police Department’s report the next day, the man argued with Cabrejo.

“We heard some loud screams from Alejandra, Jean Pierre stabbed her. We asked for help, he grabbed the girl and stabbed her too,” said Cabrejo’s friend, who left the apartment before the attack to alert neighbors and authorities.

Building where the Colombian woman and her daughter lived in Tampa, United States. Photo: YouTube: JLR INVESTIGATES!

Police arrived at the apartment at 8:53 a.m. m: “Upon arrival, officers located two victims, a 35-year-old Hispanic woman and the minor. At the scene, the adult victim was pronounced dead. The minor victim was transported to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead.” .

The accused murderer of the Colombian woman fled to another state in the US.

According to the investigation, the Peruvian escaped in a white car, which he later abandoned on the road. However, Detectives followed his trail until they located him in a house in the state of Maryland, more than 1,500 kilometers from Tampa.

Jean Pierre Ojeda Salazar, Peruvian, accused of the murder of the Colombian women. Photo: Private file.

He was captured on the afternoon of November 27 by the United States Marshals Capitol Area Fugitive Task Force.

The 25-year-old man must answer before a judge for three serious crimes: first-degree murder with a weapon, second-degree murder with a weapon and assault with a deadly weapon.

“To mourn the loss of a loved one, after their life was taken in such a tragic manner, is unfathomable. During this difficult time, we will continue to provide support to the families of the victims involved,” said Police Chief Lee Bercaw. from Tampa.

“Let us pray for her family and pray for peace. A girl was murdered, that is painful,” said Zara Evans, the Colombian’s neighbor, for the local television channel. Fox13.

Salazar was waiting to be transferred from a correctional center in Maryland to the state of Florida for the hearings.

Meanwhile, the family of Colombian mother and daughter will advance their funerals with the demand that the alleged murderer be convicted.

#NOW A double homicide investigation underway at The Lodge apartments in Tampa. We’re told a woman and a teenage girl were both stabbed. Suspect that is known to them is still at large. @FOX13News pic.twitter.com/RhR3VK5z0Q — Jennifer Kveglis FOX13 (@JenniferKveglis) November 26, 2023

#ItsNotTimeToSilence

If you or a woman in your environment is a victim of psychological, physical, economic or sexual violence, You can communicate in Colombia with the national line 155.

Likewise, you can report it on the lines of the Attorney General’s Office at the national number 018000919748, from your cell phone by dialing 122 or in Bogotá at 601 5702000.

In case your life is at risk, you can call the emergency line 123 in Colombia.

