On the death of Chiara Danieli, who died at the age of 21 after spending many months hospitalized following a sudden illness, including hers coach talk about something unexpected. In fact, she was clear strong and healthy, led a regular life, nothing could have imagined such a quick end. In fact, the mystery still lingers over the causes of the death of the young 21-year-old.

Chiara was healthy as a fish. She never skipped a workout. I’ve known her since she was 7 years old. She was strong. I carried it around abroad. She was always first in line. And now she’s gone like this. And we still don’t know why.

These are the words of Claudius Colombi, the owner of the Aishan Dojo Karate sports club, which the 21-year-old from Gavardo attended. She was a champion, crushed by a mysterious evil that in 6 months took her away from the affection of her loved ones.

Chiara Danieli died and the doctors still can’t explain it to her mother, father and brother. The girl had been a black belt since 2017 and she had achieved great sporting awards. In 2019 she had won gold at the European Junior Championships in Montenegro and bronze at the Junior World Championships in the Czech Republic.

She had started as a child, playing sports and studying at the Lunardi institute in Brescia, where she graduated, and at the University of Verona, where she was in her second year.

The young woman had begun to feel ill in the autumn, with strange epileptic seizures. On 31 October hospitalization in Brescia and induced coma. She was sedated for six months, two weeks ago they tried to wake her up and there were small signs of hope. Then the worsening.

