Juarez City.- A woman was stabbed in the back while trying to stop a fight between two men in a house in the La Chaveña neighborhood, according to personnel from the State Investigation Agency (AEI).

Medical personnel at IMSS Hospital 47 in La Chaveña reported the arrival of a woman with a stab wound to the back, caused by another person during a fight that occurred in a house located on Ulises Irigoyen and Joaquín Barbachano streets, explained an investigative agent.

In her statement, the affected Diana C., 35, told the ministerial police that she was partying with some friends and they started fighting among themselves, so she tried to calm them down and was injured.

A friend took her to the hospital in a blue Dodge Charger after she refused to get into an ambulance.