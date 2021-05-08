A story of uncertainty and infinite solidarity lived a young woman and her family in Moreno. What happened to Michelle Lencinas seems unreal: he was in the middle of a police chase and was shot in the leg. His family and friends had to start campaigns to raise $ 95,000, which allowed them buy him a prosthesis.

The life of the young from 26 years had a before and after from March 9. Michelle got shot at knee height when he was at a kiosk carrying the SUBE card, between Ecuador and Lisandro de La Torre streets, in Moreno Norte.

As in a nightmare, the young woman began to hear screams and while people ran, came to see how a policeman who was chasing two criminals who wanted to steal a car, he was holding a gun In his hand. Michelle he wanted to hide but did not have time. The shot fired by the agent hit his body.

Since March 9, the young woman has been hospitalized and due to the Covid, she receives few visits.

“I was a few meters from my house, I thought about running but fear paralyzed me,” says the English teacher, who had been for two months. I had started teaching in a private institute in the area.

Michelle asked a lady who was next to her to go find her family. But it was not necessary. The screams and the shots had alerted her sisters and her dad, who came running to assist her. The policeman also approached, who -remembers- he asked desperately if he could stand.

“He tried to get up but I asked him to please not touch me; I was in pain and confusion because I couldn’t understand what he had just done to me ”, says the young woman from the bed of the Mariano and Luciano de la Vega Hospital, where almost two months later remains hospitalized.

Doctors told him he was going to recover, but the bullet fractured several bones knee and the only solution left is a surgical intervention, since its kneecap has severe damage, just like the femur.

Michelle is admitted to the Moreno Hospital. Photo Diego Waldmann.

Before operating on her, the medical team told her family that they should get a prosthesis so Michelle can walk again. Budgets were high and in no time they had to raise $ 95,000.

It was through solidarity from the community, from friends, members of the church where the young woman attends and from the family that made the purchase possible. Everyone they started campaigns and organized raffles, entrepreneurs Michelle’s locals and friends donated products to deliver as prizes.

Before this new reality fully impacted, the young woman I had projects and plans like anyone his age. “I was excited because I was going to get my driver’s license, Oh well, I had to postpone my plans”Says Michelle.

The consequences not only affected her, but to its closest circle and especially his family, who in addition to mobilizing for the young woman, spent more moments of concern since Michelle’s mother suffered a pre-infarction as a result of the situation from her daughter.

The medical report with the diagnosis that the family received.

Although the prosthesis is already purchased, there is still no date of when the operation will be, since complementary studies are lacking. What is known is that after a long recovery process with physiotherapists and physiotherapists.

Despite this, the young woman remains positive and affirms that a dream motivates her. Before being shot, she took Danish classes, since one of her projects is get to know Denmark and he has the expectation of being able to work for what he loves in the Nordic country.

“I study planning to be able to travel and it gives me strength to think about that”, says Michelle and adds that in terms of her health she is not afraid, but rather that her concerns come from the other side. “I miss my house but when I think about it, near my house they shot me and that generates ugly feelings”, closes the young woman.