Massimiliano Carpineti did not accept the decision of Pierpaola Romano, his fellow policewoman, to interrupt their relationship

New details emerge on the femicide of Pierpaola Romano. It seems that the policewoman had decided to break off the relationship with Massimiliano Carpineti. A decision that the man apparently did not want to accept.

Dramatic days in Italy regarding the plague of feminicides. Giulia Tramontano, the 29-year-old who was stabbed to death by her partner, holds court Alexander Impagnetiellowho was also the father of the baby that the girl had been carrying for 7 months.

However, attention is also paid to the crime of Pierpaola Romano, a 58-year-old police inspector, who on Thursday was shot dead by a colleague of hers, with whom she also had a relation.

The episode occurred under a building in the Torraccia areain the northeastern suburbs of Rome, where the woman resided.

Massimiliano Carpineti48, would have reached the woman and would have hit her with three shots from his service weapon, one of which in the chest which was ultimately fatal.

Immediately afterwards the man got back into his car, traveled only a few hundred metres, stopped and aimed the same weapon at himself, pressing the trigger and taking his own life.

What is behind the crime of Pierpaola Romano

Credit: Rome Today

From the hours immediately following the death of Pierpaola Romano, the authorities started the investigations to try to clarify the dynamic of what happened and especially the motive that prompted the killer to make such a crazy act.

The two apparently had one relation and Pierpaola, who had recently discovered that she was ill, it seems wanted to stop that story.

Some details were provided by the colleagues of the policewoman, to whom Pierpaola herself had recently told that she had fear some reactions of Maximilian.

The latter did not accept the end of the relationship and most likely did not believe that it was due to illnessbut to a rapprochement of the woman with her ex-husband.

The investigators seized the personal belongings of the two victims, obviously including the two smartphones. The devices will now be analyzed and within them it is hoped that clues can be found that will help clarify the situation.