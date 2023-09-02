The pain and discouragement for the sudden disappearance of Gaia Punzi, the 15-year-old who died 5 months after the accident in front of the school

They are all shocked and saddened by the sudden and heartbreaking passing of Gaia Punzi, the 15-year-old hit by a car and who unfortunately lost her life 5 months after the accident. No one would have ever imagined that such an epilogue could have occurred.

The mayor, the community, but above all his family members did not expect to experience such a loss at all. The mayor says he was almost done with his recovery path.

The March 10th last, a few days before her sixteenth birthday, the girl originally from Bracciano, enrolled in the second year of scientific high school, had gotten off the bus to enter school. A car hit her right on the street St Vincentin front of the astonished eyes of students and parents.

The motorist was right away stopped to help her. Then transport by air ambulance to the Gemelli hospital in Rome in red code. The condition of him immediately appeared a lot serious.

After more than five months of hospitalization in the intensive care unit of the capital’s hospital, the heart of Gaia is stopped forever.

Given how events unfolded, everyone is shocked by this loss. Gaia a few days after the accident, he completed 16 yearsbut never could celebrate this date for her and for the family, so important.

The agony for the loss of Gaia Punzi

The mayor of Basciano, in a post on social media, says he is shocked and saddened. In the message he wrote that Gaia was actually ready to go back to school, but something unexpected happened, which led to his disappearance. The mayor Emmanuel Maggi he wrote:

Gaia was ready to resume her studies with enthusiasm, her death is unjust. Following the serious road accident of which she had been the victim of last March, Gaia had embarked on and now almost completed a long recovery process.