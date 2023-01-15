“He is no longer my son”: the sad story of Monica, the mother of Alessandro Leon Asoli, the 21-year-old who tried to poison her in 2021

Those of Mrs. Monica Marchioni are words full of sadness and a pain that, despite almost two years having passed, still does not subside. On April 15, 2021, her son, Alessandro Leon Asoli, tried to take the life of her and her husband by poisoning a plate of penne pasta with salmon. The man died following the episode, but she managed to save herself due to the smaller amount of food ingested.

It was the April 15, 2021 when Alessandro Leon Asoli, 20 years old originally from Casalecchio di Reno, Bologna, carried out a diabolical plan that he had long premeditated, namely to poison his mother and partner.

To do this he had purchased a lethal dose of sodium nitrate on the internet and had added it to the pennette with salmon that he himself had proposed to prepare.

The plan was half successful, as the man lost his life from poisoning, while his mother managed to to survive due to the small amount of paste and poison ingested.

The new life of Alessandro Leon Asoli’s mother

Ms. Monica spent the next month hospitalized recovering from the poisoning. Alessandro, on the other hand, has since been locked up in prison and it will have to stay there, as decided by the Bolognese Court, for the next 30 years.

The boy’s mom recently gave an interview to Corriere della Seratelling some background about her family’s life before what all of Italy knows happened, and how hers is going on after the same tragedy happened.

“I haven’t had a son since that day“, he told the journalist, explaining at the same time that there are two parts inside her. One who prays for that boy, alone and misunderstood, and the other who absolutely can’t get over the trauma.

If you sent me a letter I don’t know if I would open it. Up until a year ago I would have said no, now part of me would say yes. In me there are two contradictory parts: one is the mother of that boy, loved and raised with sound principles, the other is the victim of a terrible crime.