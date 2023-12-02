Giulia Cecchettin’s grandmother wanted to break the silence and talk about her granddaughter, who died at the hands of her ex-boyfriend

Her name is Carla Gatto and she is the 75-year-old grandmother of Giulia Cecchettin. In these last days, despite the loss, she decided to present her new book “Emma”, dedicated to her daughter-in-law who passed away about a year ago due to a serious illness.

On this occasion interviewed by The Corriere della Seraalso wanted to talk about the pain and torment he is experiencing, for the loss of his 22 year old granddaughter. The family members are now locked in silence. There Lady he has declared:

Giulia has become everyone’s daughter. But rightly so, her story has reached the hearts of many people. I started writing this book during Covid, then I decided to dedicate it to my daughter-in-law, who passed away about a year ago. I will dedicate the next one to Giulia. However, Giulia is not Emma, ​​there was no happy ending for her and now we have a devastating pain to face. Our little girl didn’t deserve such a cruel ending. I miss everything. She was wonderful.

He always had a smile. He loved drawing and comics. An artistic streak that perhaps he had taken from me, painting is one of my passions. She showed me her creations and told me about this course. She was happy to graduate. ‘I really like drawing, because it gives me freedom,’ she told me. Instead, she only managed to take two lessons.

Giulia Cecchettin’s grandmother also decided to talk about what she feels for Filippo Turetta

The 22-year-old accused of his crime, after an escape lasted approximately 7 daysis now under arrest in Verona. Grandma Carla when speaking about him, he said:

Right now I don’t know what I feel. Feeling a feeling of anger is inevitable. Feeling hate, however, is of no use to anyone. Hatred wears us out inside.