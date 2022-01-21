Gracie was only supposed to spend a few weeks with that family, but after saving everyone’s life, it became her home

This is the incredible story of a heroic deed performed by a beautiful and talented dog named Gracie. She was with a temporary family, while the volunteers of the association found her a forever home. In those few days, however, the dog managed to conquer her hosts, saving their lives.

Devin, his wife and their four children, have always been great animal lovers. They have temporarily hosted many dogs in recent years, waiting for them to find a forever home.

But something happened a while ago extraordinary, which convinced those people to keep forever with them the puppy they had at home at that time.

It was a night like any other when Gracie started barking in an unusual way. The first to realize that there was something strange was Emily, the first-born of the family.

The child got up immediately, she saw some smoke and of flames come from the laundry room and screamed so loud it woke up his dad Devin.

The man, with astonishing speed, woke up his wife and other children, he has them brought out to safety and then he called the fire brigade. It all happened in just 7 minutes. A speed that proved essential for everyone to get out of that situation alive. Devin said:

A well deserved award for Gracie

Emily woke me up screaming when my watch said 5:01. The 911 call marks 5:02. At 5:06 am I had everyone out of the house and at 5:08 am, when the firefighters arrived, the wall that was in the laundry fell off and the fire flashed all over the house.

None of this would have been possible if the sweet little dog Gracie hadn’t noticed in time what was happening in the house.

Destiny wanted the puppy to remain closed that evening outside her parents’ room where she usually slept. That particular, together with theexceptional instinct of Gracie, allowed the whole family to escape.

When the waters calmed down, the family realized how huge it was heroic act put in place by the dog. So much so that, in the end, what was supposed to be a temporary adoption eventually became a story of friendship destined to last forever.