She was only 14 when she found out she was expecting triplets. The story of Shariya Small, rescued by a loving nurse

A beautiful story, which deserves to be read and known. There are still people in the world with big hearts. Shariya Small she became mother of triplets for the first time, at just 14 years old.

The girls are born prematureat 26 weeks of gestation and for months they remained hospitalized in the neonatal intensive care unit.

The 14-year-old girl had no one. No relatives visiting and no support from her family. A scene that she had touched everyone in the hospital, especially thenurse Katrina Mullen.

Serenitee, Samari and Sarayahthese are the names of the triplets, were hospitalized at Community Hospital North in Indianapolis for more than five months.

The nurse always saw her standing by herself, staring at her little girls. Several times she had tried to ask her about her family, but the girl showed herself always wary. Until Mullen herself told her that she too had become a mother for the first time at just 16 and that her mother had given her child up for adoption.

From that moment on, Shariya Small started confiding in her and asking her for all kinds of advice, especially by telephone after her resignation. When the nurse realized that the situation was possibly worse than she had imagined, she decided to visit her at homewhere he lived with a family member.

The house was scruffy, dirty, but the worst thing was the condition of the girls. The Samari twin was undernourished and needed a hospitalization. Mullen didn’t know what to do, but for the sake of all four she decided to alert social services.

Thanks to his call, the 14-year-old and her children were placed in a foster care program.

In the end, despite already having children, it was the nurse who came forward for theadoption of mother and twins.

I knew it would be impossible to find a foster family that would take in all four of them. No one was going to take a teenage mom and her premature triplets.

Thanks to her new adoptive mother, Shariya is happy and will now be able to continue raising her children in safety, guided by a woman who is always ready to hold her hand. Because she is too still a little girl.