The couple formed by the presenter Cristina Pedroche and the chef David Muñoz chose the December 28, April Fool’s Daywhen it is tradition to play jokes, to announce that they are expecting what will be their second child.

However, many people thought it was a joke, since it is a widely used resource to act innocently. However, today most gossip magazines cite sources close to the couple to confirm that Cristina Pedroche She is three months pregnant.

The presenter already gave clues in an interview with Hello! by stating that the Chimes that will present this year will be “very different” because there will be “a lot of life.”

Thus, this second child will be barely a year and a half away from her first baby, Laia, who could also have been (or perhaps her future brother or sister) the protagonist of the promotion that Cristina Pedroche made of Antena 3’s Chimeswho in the ad appeared running with a baby in her arms while making cell phones disappear from her haters.

Thus, the couple is in luck and also celebrates it with another tradition, that of David Muñoz wears the Pedroche dress from the previous New Year’s Eveas on this occasion with an almost transparent dress like a blue wave.