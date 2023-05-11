Last March, in the city of La Plata, Argentina, a woman fell from the third floor of a building, survived, but remained in an induced coma for a month. Upon waking up, the woman accused her own boyfriend of having thrown her into the void.

A security camera in the area captured two men walking down a street. The men perceive that something is falling and from one moment to the next they see the body of a person crashing against the pavement.

The woman, who was identified as 21-year-old Sofía, survived the fall and was taken to a hospital, where doctors induced a coma.

According to information collected by the local news TN, the girl’s boyfriend, who is 23, repeatedly said that he had not pushed her out of a window, that she had thrown herself, and got into a taxi to find an ambulance and take the girl to a hospital. However, they were neighbors of the sector, who got the ambulance.

Woke up and accused the boyfriend

“It was my boyfriend. He hit me, grabbed me by the neck, opened the window and threw me out the window. I managed to grab hold of some cables, but I fell.”Sofía asserted as soon as she woke up from the coma.

Faced with the accusation of the young woman, the Police arrested her boyfriend, who could face an accusation for attempted homicide and gender violence.

The authorities have already taken a statement from Sofía, like her boyfriend, and the young woman’s medical reports and other evidence have been attached.

The young woman’s lawyer, Emiliano Núñez, He claimed that his client was physically assaulted before falling from the building and was then thrown out of the window by her boyfriend.



In addition, she stressed that at the moment the young woman manages to grab hold of the cables, her boyfriend does nothing to help her and lets her fall off and fall into the void.

