According to the Washington Post, the girl, Valentina Orellana, died in the arms of her mother, while she was in the fitting room of a clothing store in Los Angeles.

The girl was inside the store with her mother, in order to buy clothes for the celebration of birthdays, but the shopping did not end well and turned into blood and tears.

The story began when the police came to the store in order to control a suspect intending to rob the store, and when the shooting took place, the bullet penetrated a wall in the place, wounding the girl.

The mother said, in press statements, that she was with her daughter in the store in Los Angeles, and they heard screaming, outside the fitting room.

The late girl closed the fitting room door, in order to avoid bullets, then hugged her mother, who was terrified by the accident, and they began to pray for survival.

The mother, Soledad Peralta, revealed these exciting details, at a press conference she held in front of the police headquarters in Los Angeles.

The mother said that she and her daughter felt what looked like an explosion after that, and they fell to the ground, but convulsions appeared on the late woman, “I didn’t know she was hit by a bullet.”

The mother added that her daughter’s body began to relax little by little, “I tried repeatedly to wake her up, shaking her, but to no avail.”

The mother kept screaming for help, but no one came for help. “When the police came, they took me outside, and kept my daughter in her place.”

And she added, “I wanted them to help my daughter, but they left her lying there,” while the father said that he wanted nothing at the present time but to bury the pleasure of his liver.

The late girl arrived in Los Angeles, the United States six months ago, according to what her parents revealed, who said she had dreamed of becoming an engineer to develop robotics.

The parents added that the late woman was happy with her American experience, and she also dreamed of obtaining American citizenship and going through an experience in Los Angeles, but everything ended suddenly with a stray bullet.