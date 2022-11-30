August 23, 2006 is undoubtedly a day that will remain forever etched in Austrian history. Pale, thin, haggard, and somewhat bewildered, Natasha Kampusch appeared before the inquiring gazes of the authorities who, like everyone else later on, couldn’t believe what they were seeing.

Perhaps the only thing that remained the same as it had been eight years ago was his name. For the rest, Natasha was not, by far, the same girl as had been kidnapped by Wolfgang Priklopil that fateful morning of March 2, 1998.

His appearance, after 3,096 days in captivity, was comforting to his relatives, who after his kidnapping undertook a desperate and relentless search to find his whereabouts. However, the confessions that followed his escape were even more puzzling than the theories surrounding his captivity.

“It seems very natural to me that you adapt to identify with your kidnapper. Especially if you spend a lot of time with that person. It’s about empathy, about communication. Seeking normality in the context of a crime is not a syndrome. It’s a survival strategy”, Kampusch pointed out in an interview with the British newspaper ‘The Guardian’.

Mistreatment, beatings, insults, strange gifts and delusional ideas were the only things Natasha knew for more than seven years, until one day, an overflowing desire for freedom seized her body and, without thinking twice, she decided to escape. In the absence of police help, a prince charming or a person to save her, her cunning, empathy and intelligence became her liberators and greatest allies.

A five-minute walk that turned into a 3,096-day nightmare

That gloomy morning in March 1998, Natasha, just 10 years old, got ready for school as usual. Wearing nothing more than a gray flannel plaid skirt, a red coat, and a backpack full of school supplies, she set out on a five-minute walk through the streets of Vienna, Austria, to her educational institution.

Affected by her family environment -which was not very propitious- she thought of throwing herself in front of a car. However, what she happened to him was much worse. She crossed a couple of streets lost in thought until she came across a parked white van. In front of her truck, a neat, conservative, and seemingly harmless man of hers looked straight into her eyes.

Only a few seconds passed, until the subject revealed his true and dark intentions. Suddenly, He took Natasha by the waist and put her inside the truck without being able to make a sound or fight for her freedom..

For a mere 10-year-old, 5-foot-10, and 100 pounds, Natasha had watched enough crime TV shows to know what to do next. Or, at least, that’s what she thought at the moment when she threw her first words at the kidnapper: “What size shoe do you wear? How old you? Are you married? ”, The little girl rebuked in the hope of meddling in the mysterious life of her captor.

“When I saw Aktenzeichen XY…ungelöst – a program that presents cases of unsolved crimes – I knew that I had to obtain as much information as possible about the criminal,” Natasha told the aforementioned British newspaper, smiling at the memory of her naivety. .

Strasshof -a town in the district of Gänserndorf, in the state of Lower Austria-, located just 16 kilometers from Natasha’s house, was the place chosen by Wolfgang Priklopil to carry out his macabre plans.

A tiny underground room measuring 2.78 m by 1.81 m, in the basement of the kidnapper’s house, without windows and closed with a steel door, became the little girl’s new home.

More than a messy hideout, it was a hideout that had little to do with improvisation and much with much fortification. To get in you had to lift a trapdoor in the garage and go down some stairs through a hidden concrete wall, in turn, it was on the other side of a small metal hatch hidden behind a cupboard.

Between delusional ideas, abuse and gifts

Natasha’s first night in captivity passed without major complications. The girl not only asked her kidnapper to tuck her in, but also to read her a story about her and kiss her goodnight. Things that, according to ‘The Guardian’, Priklopil did without question.

Although, at the beginning, things were relatively simple, the arrival of Natasha’s adolescence broke her docility, so she began to attack with small acts of rebellion. Refusing to say ‘Master’, for example, was one of them.

“I thought it was ridiculous and silly. But I recognized similar behavior in preschool. A child said: ‘I am the ruler. I’m the king’. Or, ‘I’m a princess. You have to listen to me, you have to do what I say.’ This was a similar type of megalomania,” Natasha, who is currently 34, told the British newspaper.

Natasha’s rebelliousness, far from improving her captivity, only made it worse. From persistently beating her to denying her food, keeping her in the dark for long periods of time, and insulting her over an intercom, Priklopil wanted to show her that she was someone she had to obey, not question.

“At least 60 blows to the face. Ten to 15 nausea-inducing punches to the head. A punch with the full weight on my right ear”, Natasha recounted in an improvised toilet paper diary that she carried, according to the Spanish newspaper ‘La Razón’.

Although Natasha has not wanted to delve into the issue of sexual abuse, the reality is that, according to her, it was minor. Even when Priklopil began handcuffing her to her bed, all he wanted to do with her was hold her.

In her book, ‘3096 days’ -which was recreated on the big screen-, Natasha recounted that at some point in her life she thought of ending her existence: “I knew I couldn’t spend my whole life like this. There was only one way out: take my life (…). At the age of 14, I tried several times to strangle myself with articles of clothing. At 15, I tried to cut my wrists with a sewing needle.”

Between beatings, gifts from her kidnapper, fasting, hard work and insults, Natasha Kampusch survived 3,096 days in captivity. Until one day the desire for freedom took precedence over fear, opportunities overcame obstacles and there was no other option but to say: now or never.

Come back to life, an epic escape

Over time, Natasha was obtaining concessions from her kidnapper. Sometimes he allowed her to be in the upper part of the house or in the garden and, on several occasions, she even managed to leave accompanied by Priklopil -on one occasion he took her skiing, but not before convincing her that any attempt to escape would mean death. for her, for him and for many passers-by.

Wednesday August 23, 2006 was a shocking day for Natasha, her family, the authorities and the Austrian citizens who had been following her case for years.

The 18-year-old girl was cleaning her captor’s car, a BMW 850i, in the open-air garden of the house when, suddenly, a phone call distracted Priklopil. “Due to the buzz of the vacuum cleaner in my hand, she had to move a few steps away to better understand her interlocutor,” said Kampusch, according to the portal ‘All that’s interesting’.

Paralyzing fear couldn’t beat her survival instinct. Weak, pale, and barely breathing, Natasha ran for her life without looking back. Minutes later he was standing before stunned officers, pronouncing a brief but revealing sentence: “I am Natascha Kampusch, born on February 17, 1988.”

After a DNA test and a scar, they managed to verify that it was the same girl who starred, for years, in the posters of missing persons.

While her kidnapper took her own life by lying on the train tracks on August 24, 2006, in Vienna – just one day after the escape – Natascha Kampusch transformed her trauma into three best-selling books. The first describes the capture of him; the second, his recovery; and the third deals with online bullying, of which he has become a target in recent years for his empathic and subtle way of referring to his deceased captor.

“I think it all happened because he was too conservative on the outside, too balanced and conformist, and I think that’s why he committed the crime. He had this border. between what was allowed by society and what his personal wishes were, and he couldn’t reconcile the two”, concluded Kampusch in dialogue with ‘The Guardian’.

