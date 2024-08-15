A young woman was fired from the famous chain of stores Costcobecause it is He was absent from work for two days because his grandmother passed away. As revenge, he decided expose some company secrets and tips for buyers. Andrea shared the video on her social media and went viral.

The first myth that collapsed, is that no membership is needed to enter. And he explained: “You can bring a Costco gift card, even if you have already used it or it has expired. And you can come in as many times as you want.” Along these lines, he assured that if “You say you are going to pick up a medicine at the pharmacyyou can enter as many times as you want without membership.”

On the other hand, he explained that “Lifetime” returns are possible at Costco, assuring that “you don’t need the receipt, just your membership is enough.” He then recounted the Case of a lady who changed a dryer for “almost two years” because he didn’t like it and they gave him his money back.

The store also It is famous for selling food prepared to very low pricesHowever, she revealed a secret about cooked chickensensuring that I would never eat thembecause they never wash them. “They are so cheap and of such low quality, that Costco doesn’t make a penny on them, since they only use them to attract people, so these chickens are reheated,” assured.

The young woman shared on her TikTok account @georgiahealthtipstwo more secrets about these famous stores. In one of the last tips, he recommended Always check prices of something you buy after a month, since if they go on sale, You can ask for the price difference.

Finally, he revealed that the managers They “always” stick with the popular products that sell quickly to be resold online at a higher price. As an example, he showed a cream that runs out instantly and is always found in online stores.