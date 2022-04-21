According to the British newspaper, “The Guardian”, the time gap between the two infections of this woman with “Covid 19” is the shortest period ever recorded so far.

The source said that the infected woman works in the field of health care in Spain, adding that she contracted the virus before Christmas in December 2021, and then diagnosed her positive condition again in January 2022.

Researchers consider this case as an indication that the “Omicron” mutant may be able to deceive the human immune system, despite his previous infection with other mutations of the virus.

The woman who was infected twice was fully vaccinated, and she also received a third dose of vaccination 12 days before the first infection.

The Spanish woman discovered her infection during an examination of the employees, on the twentieth of last December, and then isolated herself for ten days, although she did not show any symptoms.

On the tenth of last January, 20 days after the first infection, the Spanish woman felt symptoms that include coughing, heat and fatigue, and when she performed a “BCR” examination, she confirmed that she was infected again.

When a careful examination of the genome sequence of the Spanish woman was conducted, it was found that she had been infected with two different mutants of the emerging corona virus, which first appeared in China in late 2019.

The analysis showed that the woman was infected for the first time with the “delta” mutation, while the second infection was with the “omicron” mutation, which is known to be the fastest spreading.

Gemma Risio, a researcher at the Catala de Salute Medical Institute in the Spanish region of Tarragona, explained that this case shows the ability of the “Omicron” mutant to evade immunity that humans obtain through infection with previous mutant.

The second infection with the Corona virus has become commonplace, but health data in Britain speak of an interval of mostly 90 days between the two infections.

Health data in England reveal that nearly 900,000 people in the country were infected twice with the Corona virus, until the beginning of this month.