Her elderly owners had found her a new family, but Negrita didn’t want to go anywhere but her home

Animals don’t have feelings or a soul! These are the words that many people are able to say and think. Well, when you find yourself in front of someone who thinks so, you should really tell them the story of the little dog Negrita and its elderly owners. Not being able to look after her anymore, they had found her a better home, but she absolutely did not want to leave. Read on to find out what this wonderful puppy has been up to.

This story, as well as many others, begins with a abandonment. It is not known for what reason or for how long, but this puppy ended up living on the street and fighting hunger, cold and dirt.

But one day his fate changed forever. A elderly couple from Rivadavia, Argentina, she noticed her as she was walking around the streets of the city.

She was emaciated, hungry, dirty and weak. He desperately needed to Help and those kind people were absolutely ready to give it to you.

They took her to their home, they fed her, washed her and pampered her for weeks, until finally she was recovery of the whole.

Some time later, Negrita, this is the name chosen for her by her elderly owners, gave birth to one sweet litter. Without thinking too much, those two people decided to take care of the entire canine family.

Negrita makes an incredible gesture of love

As they got older, the kind gentlemen knew they couldn’t guarantee one worthy life to those animals for a long time. So they tried hand in hand with families to adopt all the dogs.

The puppies have found immediately of the houses and families willing to adopt them, while Negrita took a little longer.

In the end, however, she did too. The puppy had to move with her new family a 150 km away. Its owners were sad, but they knew that was for the best.

During the transfer, however, something happened strange. The little dog is fled away and has lost its tracks.

After days of anxiety and fear, the two elders opened the door of the house and found it, terribly tried, crouched there in front. She fled and returned to what she considered to be her only happy place in the world.

At that point, the elders realized that they could not possibly be separated from her anymore.