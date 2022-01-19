On Tuesday, Egyptian security sources said that the body of the victim, Rawan Muhammad Al-Husseini, was found on the roof of a residential building in the Army Street area, bearing signs of suffocation, while the investigation is still ongoing to uncover the circumstances of the crime.

The news portal Al-Yawm Al-Masrya quoted the family of the deceased as saying that they received a call from an unknown phone informing them of the presence of her body on the roof of a building in the Army Street area, while the security forces immediately moved to the scene of the accident.

The investigation authorities transferred the body to the mortuary of Kafr El-Sheikh General Hospital for an autopsy by forensic medicine to indicate the cause of death. At the same time, the police forces conducted a comprehensive survey of the property on which the body was found on its roof, as well as the neighboring buildings, in addition to unloading surveillance cameras and questioning those around the residential property to reveal the circumstances of the accident. .

Thousands of people attended the funeral of the world speedball champion, Rawan Al-Husseini, on Tuesday, after performing the funeral prayer at Ibrahim El-Desouki Mosque.

The security services in Kafr El-Sheikh are intensifying their efforts to uncover the mystery of the accident by reviewing all the surveillance cameras in the area of ​​the accident, and asking those around the place and eyewitnesses.

Who is the world champion in speedball?

Rawan Mohamed El-Husseini (21 years), a third year student at the Faculty of Pharmacy at Kafrelsheikh University, won first place in the world in 2016 in speedball in Poland, and was honored by the Egyptian Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Before her death, Rawan was playing in the first team, as she was training juniors at Desouq Sports Club.