The moment of being fired from a job in the United States It can mean a before and after in a person’s career, a negative change that often cannot be reversed. This happened to Ayana Dunlap at age 30, but He was able to get ahead thanks to an incredible abilityand today she earns a salary that was “unimaginable” for her at this point in her life.

Dunlap was laid off in 2020 from her job as a senior sales manager at the Hilton Garden Inn Tysons Corner in Virginia, but is currently works as a Level 2 Technical Support Engineer at designDATAan IT consulting and services company based in Gaithersburg, Maryland, and earns $125,000 a year. According to the woman in conversation with CNBC Make It, His cybersecurity skills are what got him this job.

“Almost all descriptions mention cybersecurity skills as a requirement or a plus.,” he said, adding, “Hiring managers have told me how impressed they are that I have the Comp TIA Security+ certification.” This has to do with the fact that in recent times, companies have begun to update themselves digitally, and that has brought an invasion of cyber attacks on its clients that became a major problem Worldwide.

In that sense, Companies highly value cybersecurity skills in their employeeswith the aim of providing a better experience to its customers, something that was broadly demonstrated with the case of Dunlap, who, After being laid off as a hotelier, she took a Google program that gave her three certificationswhich today ended up meaning a solution for him, according to CNBC Make It: a Google IT Support Certification, a CompTIA Security+ Certification and a CompTIA Network+ Certification.

How much does it cost to take a cybersecurity course in the United States?

Surely, Dunlap’s case can serve as an incentive for many people to start learning about cybersecurity. In this context, it is very important to know that, according to the Comp TIA portal -the program that Dunlap carried out-, The cost can vary according to each program: it can range from hundreds to thousands of dollars..

The cheapest plan costs about US$169 and includes a self-paced study guide. The next one is worth US$561 and offers a CertMaster Learn, while A live online training is the most expensive option: in this case the price extends to US$2,499but including a bonus exam plus retake, an online training, a CertMaster Learning plus labs and a CertMaster practice.