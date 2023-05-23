Doctors pinpointed a cerebral hemorrhage as the cause of death. Elisa Maietti was fine, she was ready to give birth to her baby

New details on what happened a Elisa Maiettithe 33-year-old who lost her life immediately after giving birth to her baby girl.

Elisa Maietti has carried on a pregnancy without complications and when the time came, she went to the hospital to give birth to that little life that had grown inside her. She was almost there and she would have embraced her little girl. However, things didn’t go as everyone had imagined.

After entering the obstetrics department of the Sant’Anna di Cona hospital, mother and daughter did not never known.

It took two hours of labor for the baby’s first cry. Doctors were ready to take care of both, but things are fall uncontrollably.

Immediately after giving birth, Elisa began to accuse severe stomach painsthen came the vomit and finally the coma. That coma from which she never woke up. Elisa died within the walls of the hospital, at only 33 years old and without ever having known her daughter.

The doctors have highlighted, as the cause of death, acerebral hemorrhage. Maybe Elisa heard her baby crying, maybe she managed to look at her at least once or maybe not. But she for sure she will never get to know her. Her story shook the family and the entire community.

It will now be up to the doctors to understand what really happened during the birth and what triggered the serious complications in the new mother’s body. It is not yet clear whether she will come or not autopsy performed. The only sure thing is that nothing could have ever predicted what happened. No negative signals during pregnancy and upon admission to the hospital. Elisa Maietti he was fine and she was ready to give birth to her beautiful baby girl.

