According to official statements from the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, the vehicle was parked outside Hernandez-Cazares’ apartment in Anaheim, Los Angeles, and Temperatures at the time were over 104°F (40°C).
The scene became even darker when the officers They found the body of the little daughter, already lifeless, in the back seat from the truck, for which Hernandez-Cazares was charged with involuntary manslaughter, felony child abuse and endangerment and one count of causing serious bodily injury to a child under the age of five.
For the charges, the accused remains detained on bail of US$150,000 and faces a maximum sentence of 12 years in prisonThe vehicle was discovered by Hernandez-Cazares’ family after school staff reported that no one had picked up the five-year-old boy.
Upon arriving at the scene, Relatives found her unconscious and broke the vehicle window.after which the members of the security forces determined through an examination that he had a blood alcohol level four times higher than the legal limit.
