In 2012, Sandra Hernandez-Cazares He had promoted laws to punish drunk drivers. after an accident involving a drunk driver and ended the lives of two of his childrenThe situation turned around in recent days when law enforcement officers found her unconscious in a Ford Expedition pickup truck with elevated blood alcohol levels, according to reports NBC News.

According to official statements from the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, the vehicle was parked outside Hernandez-Cazares’ apartment in Anaheim, Los Angeles, and Temperatures at the time were over 104°F (40°C).

The scene became even darker when the officers They found the body of the little daughter, already lifeless, in the back seat from the truck, for which Hernandez-Cazares was charged with involuntary manslaughter, felony child abuse and endangerment and one count of causing serious bodily injury to a child under the age of five.

For the charges, the accused remains detained on bail of US$150,000 and faces a maximum sentence of 12 years in prisonThe vehicle was discovered by Hernandez-Cazares’ family after school staff reported that no one had picked up the five-year-old boy.

Upon arriving at the scene, Relatives found her unconscious and broke the vehicle window.after which the members of the security forces determined through an examination that he had a blood alcohol level four times higher than the legal limit.