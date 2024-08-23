It takes very little to turn a person’s life upside down and even the smallest move can prove decisive. This is what happened to a woman named Abbey, who was left paralyzed from the neck down after attempting an acroyoga exercise.

An acroyoga exercise turns Abbey’s life upside down

We know very well how in a few seconds a person’s life can change, but sometimes we don’t think that this can happen even when we do things that seem to have nothing dangerous. This is what happened to an English woman, Abbey Weiss.

The 32 year old, who in real life was a speech therapistshe was also a fitness and yoga expert. For these reasons she loved doing physical activity and never held back when there was a new specialty to try.

For some time the girl had been approaching a new discipline, acroyogabut in the middle of an exercise he lost his balance and fell to the ground and hit his leg very violently. spine. An accident of no small importance as the first damages were immediately apparent. Abbey remained paralyzed from the neck down.

The girl’s new life

THE parents Abbey’s friends have always described her as a very cheerful and lively person, a girl who loved an active life. As mentioned before, she loved new specialties and acroyoga is precisely a discipline that combines yoga at the acrobatic gymnastics.

Although this resource should provide calm to the individual, there are some positions that if performed incorrectly can be quite dangerous. Abbey’s life has therefore been turned upside down by a simple loss of balance. The woman is suffering greatly not only from the physical pain, but also from the impossibility of moving again and doing everything she loved.

The mother said that her daughter confessed to her that she felt forced into a straitjacket. Abbey, in fact, has returned to live in her parents’ house in Chicago, as she is no longer independent and needs constant help to do anything. A campaign has even been opened on GoFundMe in order to raise money to guarantee her physiotherapy and the treatments that perhaps, one day, will allow her to regain her lost mobility. For the moment, more than $155,000 although, according to doctors, the chances of a recovery are rather low.