After waiting two years to attend her appointment at the United States embassy, ​​a Colombian woman shared his experience and how his visa application was rejected. “He is super sad, we carry the supports to show that we are not at all interested in staying in that country, that it was more of a tourism issue,” she said on social networks.

The young woman and her boyfriend traveled from Medellín, where they live, to Bogotá to visit the embassy of the North American country. She shared a series of videos on her TikTok profile to narrate how you prepared for the consular interview, the documents you brought to the appointment and the questions the US immigration agent asked you. “With that they told us that the visa at this time could not be approved,” he said.

Although Laura Durango and her boyfriend They carried documents to prove that their intention to travel to the United States was to do tourism.they did not have the opportunity to show them to the consul, who quickly asked them a series of questions in a very short time, stated on their account @cejaslauradurango.

“They asked us the following: the first question was, What were the interests of the trip?; the second, why United States?; the third question was if we were legally married; and, the fourth, Why the United States and not another country?“, narrated the tiktoker.

The tiktoker then shared what she responded to the consul. Regarding the reason for the trip, she specified that it was a tourist visit and clarified that they chose the United States because they wanted to travel in the summer. About her marital status, Laura said “we have lived in a common law union for six and a half years.” Finally, when asked why visit the North American country and not another?, the young woman responded: “Because we had already gone to other countries. “We wanted to see Miami and the parks of Orlando”.

Laura Durango shared the questions she was asked at the United States embassy and her answers.

The answers why your US visa was rejected, according to users



Laura’s story caught the attention of TikTok users, who shared with her what they thought went wrong in the interview and encouraged her to try again. For some, it was the couple’s marital status that raised the alarm, while others They thought it was because he said he wanted to visit the attractions of Orlando, something that many often argue.

“It was because we were a couple. That profile has a high percentage of probability of staying in the US. It was probably already decided before the interview”; “If you are not legally married, it is not advisable to seek an American visa as a couple” and “You have to answer specifically why the US. If you say you want to visit Disney, Miami or Las Vegas, be well informed about why you want to visit the place you choose.”, “Why do they always say Disney, there are so many things you can say you’re going to do”; were some of the comments and recommendations.

For its part, The Colombian assured that she will try again, but now with a new strategy: “I will show up alone, my boyfriend will show up alone. I think it’s more a matter of luck, but it doesn’t hurt that you have the opportunity to demonstrate with your documents the person you are, what ties you to Colombia and that you are not at all interested in staying in the United States.”