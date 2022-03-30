How did he dare to make such a rudeness to the little dog? The puppy cries in front of the bedroom door which closed without letting it in. And he does it because he was convinced that the owner had gone to sleep without giving him some place next to him in the bed. As he always did. The video went viral on TikTok.

Photo source from karaventuras’ TikTok video

Kara lives in the city of Veracruz in Mexico. The Siberian husky puppy is very fond of its owner. Where one goes, the other always goes. They are definitely inseparable. And even in the evening they love to cuddle together in bed.

That night, however, for a moment sweet Kara thought the owner had it abandoned outside the bedroom. She disagreed with this decision and so she whimpered outside the door, scratching her, in order to get into the room.

The sweet skit was shared on the animal’s social media in September last year. It can be seen that Kara goes out of her way to attract attention of the human father and have that door open that she thinks separates them.

Kara he stops whining only when he hears his tutor’s voice. Which, however, does not come from inside the bedroom, since the man was in the corridor and at that moment he was filming the scene that went viral on social media.

Photo source from karaventuras’ TikTok video

Of course when Kara noticed her dad outside, she stopped short and is rush to him. She hadn’t left her outside. He was not in that room, which is why the door was closed.

Photo source from karaventuras’ TikTok video

The publication went viral, garnering thousands of views, thousands of reactions and hundreds of comments.