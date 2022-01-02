– They are phrases that have been erased from our dictionary and our daily use, after they were common and prevalent, and dominate people’s speech, and the focus of their work and concerns, either affecting them or being affected by them. Riddles, which are not suitable for their digital time, and their short telegrams, among the things that memory helps me with, are a phrase or term:

– “They created it and traveled it.” This short and compelling phrase frightened many, especially those with salaries, the people of “Bo seven thousand and housing”, because it means traveling quickly, and you have to get rid of the wreckage of the house, especially that large refrigerator that you will not find anyone to buy because it has passed To four homes before you, and they know them. They traveled it. That deportation could be on a wooden “launch” or on a plane of frozen meat heading to Romania, or you could be strangled on the island of Kish, and you spend a week there, and you don’t know.

– “Refer to the agent.” This phrase used to give the undersecretary the high status that corresponds to a minister who is usually busy in tours and conferences outside the country. Because he is the most persistent one, and he always has higher aspirations, so you used to find his office and not the port’s “jabra.” Today, the agent and his position are in news, and there is no one to review the agent in his last isolation.

– “We passed after a week.” A stationery phrase, and it does not refer to it as “digital” or virtual platforms, during the days when the employee was “shaking” and sitting on a lazy chair, and he did not move from it unless he decided to pull two suctions out of his heart, and he did not win from it unless if I reviewed it by one of the woman who had “falsified it”, which does not apply to it. We passed a week later.

“Where are the offices of the merciful?”.. This phrase began with the time of the good people. He received the questioners in confusion from the morning, crossing the line of Al-Ain or returning to Abu Dhabi, and many of them, when they entered the city, were caught “a round, and they were sympathetic and where did they accept,” and you find them asking three people until They arrive at the offices of the glutton, and two people arrive at the “Al-Karani”, which has a large notebook that resembles “narrations.”

– “By God, Barkha.” A phrase that we no longer hear in people’s conversations today. It goes back to the time of toiling, firewood and soot, and our markets only recognize the expensive, and sell only the precious. The time of Barkh was the days of “Baizah, Al-Anah, Al-Garkhiyah, and Al-Warsha,” not time. Credit Card, and “Online” requests.

“Azrael, take you, take you, or curse you.” It is one of the free invitations that were common in popular homes, and during the days of neighbors, “they feed you from their lunch,” and it is not intended except for this cinematic sentence that has been translated inaccurately: “Get out of my watch, be bereft of you, your mother!”