This mother’s story has gone around the world and found understanding on the part of an incredible number of people. Nicole Schubert his 17-year-old son reported, after finding a notebook in his room while he was cleaning.

On those slips of paper, the boy had written the details of a shooting at his high schoolthat he was planning and the details to take his mother’s life earlier, so that she would not be able to witness the massacre.

A parent’s first instinct is to protect their child. But when I saw that notebook, I knew that if he was really going to do those things, he would be safer in prison. It wasn’t just about me and my safety, but that of an entire school. It was all detailed, it was heartbreaking.

Nichole Schubert that day has called the police and showed his find to the agents. After a thorough check, one was also found in the room bomb which the 17-year-old had probably built.

The teenager was taken into custody and subjected to a psychiatric evaluation. He faced a rehabilitation program and community service.

It was not easy for this mother to have her son arrested. But he couldn’t wait, wondering every day when he was going to take the lives of all those people or when he was going to get rid of her.

His story has spread, through social media, all over the world. And there was a lot of it solidarity received for his difficult choice. Many mothers have sent her their affection, writing to her that she has made the best choice for her son. Choice thanks to which you received thepsychological help which he needed.

Of course, we can’t control our children’s actions all the time. Who can? But there are signs that something is wrong, something is, you know, why is he acting weird? Because? Why is he like this with himself? What you are doing? Where do you go? All time. And she hated it. But he is alive. And everyone is alive and he’s not in prison. You just pray. You just pray that God…helps them make the right choices in life. Because what else can you do? He is now over 18 years old. He is my son. I love him unconditionally. I will always be there for him. I will always love him no matter what he does.