He Barbie Live Action produced by Warner Bros and led by the great Greta Gerwig It has generated very high expectations about what will be the movie of the popular doll created by Mattel.

A few days before the film hits theaters around the world, the actors of hollywood that star it, margot robbie and Ryan Gosling, have attended several pink carpets in different countries to promote Live Action.

For the next release of Barbie Next Thursday, July 20, the gala ‘Pink Carpet‘, a world tour, where the 33-year-old Australian artist and Gosling have been given the task of conquering their fans as the Barbie and Ken from real life.

For the promotion of the movie ‘Barbie‘, the beautiful 33-year-old actress has worn iconic outfits alluding to her character, which has left it about the authentic barbie and that he was born to play that role.

margot robbie he only needed the advice of his stylist to become the very benchmark for millions of girls and women in the world, since Andrew Mukamal He also loves the idea of ​​dressing the Australian celebrity as Barbie.

In fact, the magazinePeople’ noted that: “There is no denying that Margot Robbie, and her stylist Andrew Mukamal, are completely dedicated to Barbie, making fans around the world go crazy every time she steps on a red carpet.”

Likewise, the media outlet wrote on social networks that “As the main character of the Barbie film of July 21, Robbie, 33, has been presented in a series of hot pink outfits suitable for the Mattel doll” .

With each of her spectacular Barbie-inspired pink looks, Margot Robbie has drawn thousands of sighs, they have even assured that no one would have been better to become the real-life blonde doll.

Barbies that inspired Margot Robbie’s looks for the ‘Pink Carpet’

Photo: Instagram / Barbie in Sydney

Instagram photo / Barbie in South Korea

Photo: Cuartoscuro/ Barbie in CDMX

Photo: Twitter / Barbie in Las Vegas

Photo: Twitter / Barbie in Los Angeles

