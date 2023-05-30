Giulia Salemi and Pierplaolo Pretelli broke up? The backstory

The love story between Giulia Salemi and Pierplaolo Pretelli may have come to an end: it is the sensational indiscretion that has been circulating in the last few hours on specialized gossip sites.

To talk about the possible break between the two ex gieffini is Alberto Dandolo on Dagospy who writes: “It is assumed that Pretelli and his social girlfriend Giulia Salemi broke up. Is it just a media strategy?”.

Even gossip expert Deianira Marzano on hers profile Instagram relaunched the report of a follower, who revealed a background concerning the two, who would have met by chance in a restaurant where, however, they had arrived separately: “Deia, they were at different tables, she with Evandro and De Pisis and he with Charlie from Radio 101. They met by chance in the same restaurant. They didn’t touch each other, she was black, he was nice to everyone, the super cheerful one”.

The source of Marzano then specified: “People complain that Pier has given roses around or that he was a marpione. Absolutely not true. Since the video was misleading, I removed it permanently”.

Those directly involved have not commented on the rumors. Until a few days ago, the two appeared happy on social media during a vacation in Miami where Pierplaolo Pretelli’s son was also present.