Shark attacksalthough they are not very common since this type of animals do not tend to navigate near the shores, occurred in large numbers in the United States In recent times, there have been several cases of swimmers who were victims of their attacks, as has now happened in Texas.

When everything was supposed to be celebrations, it unimaginably turned into an episode of terror for a woman who was swimming in the waters of South Padre Island In the framework of the past July 4th, Independence Day of the United States, when warned of a shark attack.

And he was not the only victim, since Four people suffered the attack in a very violent manneralthough her case was the most notorious because she lost part of her leg. Her name is Tabatha Sullivent and, together with her husband Cary, they were two of those attacked by the shark, but she got the worst of it: “My leg is practically destroyed. It reached the bone.“, he said, in dialogue with Fox 4.

The woman confessed that she unexpectedly noticed the presence of something dark in the water, and she never imagined that it would be a shark. In fact, she said that He thought it was “a big fish,” and that’s why he decided to kick it.at which point the shark grabbed her by the leg.

It was there that Sullivent highlighted the work of her husband, who quickly intervened and helped her to save herself from the attack, also receiving some injuries.If I hadn’t taken action and everyone else on the beach, if there hadn’t been people to take me out, I don’t think this would have stopped“, he reflected.

According to the aforementioned media, while the health status of the other two swimmers who were victims of the attack is unknown, Sullivent is expected to undergo surgery again on Tuesdayalthough he already has very serious damage to his leg.

This is an unprecedented attack in the region. Photo:AP Share

Detailed explanations of the shark attack in Texas

According to what was said by Jim Pigg, fire chief of South Padre Island, as reported in Fox 4there is no precedent for shark attacks of this type in the area. “The shark was at the southern tip of the island and was pushed into deeper waters.“This is a very rare occurrence on the beaches of South Padre. We have not seen him again or had any other encounters in the last few hours, but we will continue to be vigilant,” he said.