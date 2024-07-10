When Barbara H. Grufferman was in her early 50s, a bone density test showed she was on track to develop osteoporosis. If she didn’t change her lifestyle, her bones would become brittle, putting her at high risk for fractures.

According to the criteria of

Grufferman had always been active, chasing her two daughters around New York and walking her dog. But she hadn’t done much formal exercise since she was in her 20s, she said.

After her study, she began training to run and walk the New York City Marathon and started doing planks and squats daily. She practiced balancing on one foot. Today, more than 15 years later, her bone density has remained stable and she is training for her 18th marathon.

“It’s never too late to act,” said Grufferman, 67.

But you don’t have to run marathons to protect your bones. Doing some strategic exercises can help.

“People think of bone as something static,” said Andrea Singer, medical director of the Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation in Washington. But “it’s a living, dynamic organ that is constantly remodeling itself.”

Everyone’s bones weaken with age, but 80 percent of Americans with osteoporosis are women, and half of women over age 50 will break a bone because of it. Women reach their peak bone density in their early 20s. The greatest decline occurs 5 to 7 years after menopause.

While most exercise is good for bones, workouts that require the body to support its own weight are particularly effective, experts said.

“Bones are very, very adaptable,” said Rebekah Rotstein, a Pilates instructor and creator of Buff Bones, a fitness program to help women strengthen their bones. “It responds to outside forces by getting stronger, and a lack of strength will make it weaker.”

If you’re new to aerobic exercise, start with walking, said Mary O’Connor, professor emeritus of orthopedics at the Mayo Clinic and chief medical officer of telehealth company Vori Health. Carrying weights in your hands can help your upper body bones.

If you exercise regularly, cardiovascular exercise that puts more stress on your body is great for preserving bones. Running and jumping exercises are good choices. Workouts that involve moving in multiple directions—think tennis—are better.

If your bones are fragile, high-impact exercises can put you at greater risk of fracture, O’Connor said. So talk to your doctor about what your body can handle.

Buff Bones’ Rotstein recommends doing squats, hip hinges, lunges, calf raises, planks and push-ups regularly.

A comprehensive workout for bone health should also include exercises that keep you stable on your feet. This can help prevent falls, Ackerman said.

Balancing on one leg, Pilates and yoga are all helpful in cultivating balance.

If you have weak bones, avoid bending and twisting. But try not to let the fear of a fracture keep you from moving, O’Connor said.