Giulia Cecchettin and her sister Elena's new revelations about Filippo Turetta's behavior: she was ashamed to tell her that they were back together

During the episode of Friday 22 December, of Fourth Degreethey spoke once again about the poor woman's crime Giulia Cecchettin. Sister Elena gave a new interview to the program's correspondent and spoke about Filippo Turetta's devious behavior.

Elena Cecchettin has chosen to give a new interview to the program that airs on Network Four. To the journalist's question about what it is living he said:

I will never find a sense of what happened, not even when I am 60 because Giulia and I dreamed of growing old together.

The girl who immediately chose to say what she thought about Filippo Turetta, to questions about behavior of the 22-year-old, said:

He thought he had the right over another person and to extend it to decide whether he could live or not, whether he could go out with his friends, come to my birthday, have freedom. In this morbid situation she treated her like property. He manipulated her, even just insisting on getting back together and when what happened, she was ashamed to tell me. He controlled her in every way. He had so many subtle mechanisms of control over her, it might seem like bullshit. But in reality, they make it clear how rotten the situation was. How much he was compressing and gripping her.

The crime of Giulia Cecchettin

Unfortunately, poor Giulia lost her life on the evening of November 11th. She had dated the 22-year-old, who she chose to continue seeing despite their relationship finished in August.

The girl, from her friend's story and from some messages that emerged, was suffering a lot for this situation. This was because he couldn't stand it anymore obsessive jealousy of Filippo and just wanted to end every relationship.

That evening together they went to the Marghera shopping centre. Once we get out, maybe to yet another refusal on Giulia's part, Filippo decided to carry out the crime. The autopsy revealed that they are approx 20 blows that he inflicted on her. Subsequently she has hidden the body in a wooded area near Lake Barcis and then fled for 7 long days.