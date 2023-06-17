The ampays of Magaly Medina there have been so many that many have been forgotten; However, there are some that have left viewers surprised and, to this day, continue to give people something to talk about and constantly circulate on social networks. Such is the case of a figure from our show business, who was beginning to stand out as an actress in a popular Peruvian soap opera, in addition to dabbling in television commercials and debuting as the host of a family program.

What is known about this celebrity figure?

The actress began her career on TV in the program “welcome the afternoon“He also had the opportunity to become a Miss Peru 2013, but a controversy over a photo shoot made him give up his crown. However, this would not let her keep her away from television, since she even became the host of a morning magazine.

“Today, I (…) give up the crown. I don’t need it. You don’t have to have a crown to be someone. My family asked me why I gave up my dream and I told them that I do it to feel calmer with me myself. I am proud of myself. I have been Miss Ventanilla, then Miss Callao and I won the crown of Miss Peru Mundo with justice,” she said on that occasion.

The person in question was also looking to venture into business with her own clothing brand. On the other hand, she seemed to lead a happy life with her husband, with whom she started a family. But, to the amazement of many, she starred in pictures on the show “Magaly TV, the firm” that shook the entertainment world.

Ampay in “Magaly TV, the firm”. Photo: ATV capture

How was the ampay in the Magaly Medina program?

With the description and data of this person, it is more than sure that you know who we are talking about. She participated in a well-known Saturday program and was exposed in the ‘Urraca’ show space. Here we tell you more details about what happened on October 20, 2020.

Melissa Paredes She was captured together with the dancer Anthony Aranda, who at that time was her dance partner in “Reinas del show” by Gisela Valcárcel. The two people were seen kissing inside a car as they left a gym that is located inside a well-known shopping center.

The revealing report on the protagonist of “Wizard Eyes” and “Two Sisters” It generated many comments and, due to the way in which it was exposed, Melissa had to announce her separation from soccer player Rodrigo Cuba, with whom she has a daughter, as well as abandon the Saturday program and her position as presenter of “América hoy”.

What is Melissa Paredes currently doing?

Despite the wave of criticism, Melissa Paredes It was presented in “El gran show” in 2022 and reached the final of the reality show. Some time later, at the beginning of 2023, she was announced as the brand new host of “Préndete”, the new Panamericana TV magazine, however, in March she confirmed her departure from the aforementioned television space.

Since then, we have seen her have more activity on her social networks. On her Instagram account, she shows off and posts photos with the popular ‘Activator’ Anthony Aranda; She also records videos with her current partner for the platform TikTok. However, it seems that she will return to her facet as an actress, since Michelle Alexander recently confirmed that she will star in a chapter of the series “Only Miracles”.

Despite the fact that she reached a conciliation agreement with Rodrigo Cuba after their divorce, she seems to be no stranger to the personal problems that the soccer player has; since, on more than one occasion, she referred to the recent breakup of “Gato” with Ale Venturo.

Will Melissa Paredes remarry?

Through social networks, Melissa Paredes caused great astonishment among his followers by sharing some tender photos together with Anthony Aranda, as he announced that the dancer proposed to him on a recent trip to Disney World.

According to the snapshots, you can see the precise moment in which your partner kneels to ask for your hand, while she smiles from ear to ear. Also, she added a small message to the post. “06.04.2023”wrote.

Would Anthony Aranda forgive Melissa Paredes’ infidelity?

The dancer was consulted about his current situation with Melissa Paredes after they announced their engagement. Likewise, they asked him about the relationship between Ale Venturo and Rodrigo Cuba, which would have ended with infidelity. Given this, Anthony Aranda said that he prefers not to comment on third parties, but clarified that he would not accept any act of disloyalty from his partner.

“In my case, with Melissa, we are clear. No, neither of them would forgive an infidelity. The day we don’t feel comfortable with each other, be honest and move on,” he commented for the “Send whoever’s in charge” cameras.

Did Melissa sell the engagement ring that Rodrigo Cuba gave her?

The model opened the doors of her house to the cameras of “Love and Fire”, where she gave unpublished details of her request for a hand in the United States. In the middle of the conversation Melissa Paredes He was encouraged to tell what happened to the engagement rings he received in the past. Given this, she was surprised to say that she wanted to sell the one she gave her Rodrigo Cuba.

“I returned the previous one stupidly, I tried to sell it, but they wanted to give me very little”he pointed out between laughs. On the other hand, he defended the jewel that Anthony Aranda bought for his proposal and clarified that it is a classic design and of great value. “It’s a certified diamond and everything,” he added.

When will Melissa and Anthony Aranda’s wedding be?

A few months after their engagement was known, the dancer Anthony Aranda finally decided to reveal when he will marry the model Melissa Paredes. The announcement was made through his Instagram account.

“When the marriage?” a follower asked Anthony in a series of questions on Instagram stories. At this, the dancer responded. “We’re getting married next year.”

Melissa Paredes and Anthony Aranda engaged. Photo: Instagram

Will Melissa Paredes work with Michelle Alexander again?

The producer Michelle Alexander assures that she is not interested in the scandals of show business figures like Melissa Paredes, but that she concentrates on what they can contribute to her acting projects. “I have nothing against her, or against anyone. What interests me is talent and the experience I’ve had with Melissa as an actress has been very good,” she revealed.

Melissa Paredes would return to acting at the hands of Michelle Alexander. Photo: composition LR/Instagram

The founder of De Barrio Producciones mentioned what project the actress is in. “Melissa is not in the musical and she is not in ‘Luz de Luna’ either. However, she has recorded a chapter of the series ‘Simply Miracles’. She stars in one of the episodes. I have not seen her, nor have I been with her, because that is a work unit that is not the same as the novel (Luz de Luna),” he told Infobae.

