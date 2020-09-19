Influential US constitutional judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg died of cancer on Friday at the age of 87. She was appointed Supreme Court judge by then US President Bill Clinton in 1993 and was extremely popular in the left-wing liberal spectrum in the USA, among other things because of her commitment to women’s rights.

The news of Ginsburg’s death caused great sadness and consternation. Hundreds of people quickly gathered in front of the Supreme Court building to pay tribute to the life and work of the respected constitutional judge.

The flags on the courthouse and the White House were hoisted at half mast.

US President Donald Trump learned of Ginsburg’s death from journalists on a campaign tour in Minnesota, USA. “She died?” He asked. “I did not know that. She lived an incredible life. What else can you say about it? “

In a statement published later, Trump praised Ginsburg as the “titan of law”. She has proven that you can “disagree without being uncomfortable”. Her views were an inspiration to all Americans.

Joe Biden, Trump’s Democratic challenger in the November 3 election, said Ginsburg, as a judge, embodied the highest American ideals. “She was a voice for freedom” and fought relentlessly for civil rights, said Biden.

“She was an American heroine,” Biden wrote later on Twitter.

Former US President Bill Clinton, who had appointed Ginsburg to the Supreme Court in 1993, recognized her as “one of the most extraordinary judges to have ever served on the Supreme Court”. Her life and choices would have brought America closer to a more perfect community.

Ex-President Barack Obama acknowledged Ginsburg as “a warrior for gender equality”. She believed that equality before the law should apply to every American.

Nancy Pelosi, the spokeswoman for the House of Representatives and democratic adversary of President Trump, wrote that Ginsburg embodied “justice, brilliance and goodness”. Her death is “an immeasurable loss for our democracy and for everyone who sacrifices and works so that our children have a better future.

Ginsburg was revered like a pop star by many – after the US rapper The Notorious BIG she was nicknamed “Notorious RBG”. During the corona pandemic, photos of a poster in Washington made the rounds on social networks: “RBG works less than 5 miles from here,” it read. “If you don’t wear a mask to protect your friends and family, do it to protect RBG.”

Her sharply formulated minority opinions were notorious in court, for which Ginsburg was celebrated mainly by many non-lawyers. A slogan also prevailed in connection with her: “You can’t spell the truth without Ruth” – the English word for truth cannot be spelled without Ruth. (with agencies)